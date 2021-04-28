Oppenheimer Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,947.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,417.43 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,201.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,197.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

