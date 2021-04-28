State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $660,000 Stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHEF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,651,000 after buying an additional 1,017,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,786,000 after purchasing an additional 519,646 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $9,774,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 846,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after purchasing an additional 217,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $4,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHEF opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CHEF. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.