Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.84.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,380,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,836.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

