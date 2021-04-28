CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

CCLP stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.88 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 134.42% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. As a group, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 223,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the period. 18.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

