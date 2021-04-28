Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $164,944.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,589.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie raised their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.54.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

