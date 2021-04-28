Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AY. Raymond James increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $244.53 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

