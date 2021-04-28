State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $44,691,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $6,053,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 69,274 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nomura downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

NASDAQ GT opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.