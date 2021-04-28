Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ETH opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.80 and a beta of 1.23. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

