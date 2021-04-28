Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 5,990 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $16,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $133.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRSP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

