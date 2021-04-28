Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 73,960 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.70% of Primo Water worth $17,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 122,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 417,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

In other Primo Water news, CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $1,553,013.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 35,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,950.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 329,913 shares of company stock worth $5,605,126 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRMW shares. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

