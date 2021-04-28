ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,666,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $15,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,336,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,049 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,407,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 305,125 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,627,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,806,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,445 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,843,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares during the period. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, March 1st. AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

ING stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

