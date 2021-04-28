Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,530,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 408,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Embraer were worth $17,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $4,604,000. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,282,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.26.

Shares of ERJ opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.29.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

