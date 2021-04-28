Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,298 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after buying an additional 97,444 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at $559,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in eXp World by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 25,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.88 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair lowered eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

In other eXp World news, Director Daniel Cahir sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $3,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,159 shares in the company, valued at $176,003,883.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 437,500 shares of company stock worth $23,551,050. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

