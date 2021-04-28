Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,092 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,923 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Financial worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Financial by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39. The company has a market cap of $600.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.