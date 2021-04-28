Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 305,656 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 305,656 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.43% of ChemoCentryx worth $18,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 983.1% during the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 255,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $1,218,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,881,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,626 shares of company stock worth $4,851,610 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCXI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Shares of CCXI opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.