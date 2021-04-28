Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 104.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Software were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,958,000 after buying an additional 36,462 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,076,000 after buying an additional 85,851 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,872,000 after buying an additional 50,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 35,212 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $331,306.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 76,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $75,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,089 shares of company stock worth $737,735. 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMSWA. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.63 million, a P/E ratio of 101.61 and a beta of 0.51. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

