Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Yext were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YEXT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Yext by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Yext by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Yext by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YEXT opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Yext news, Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $5,064,096.00. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $42,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,856.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 802,339 shares of company stock valued at $14,117,285. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

