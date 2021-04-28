ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNVVY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of CNVVY opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 3.08%.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

