Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $386,000 Investment in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,185 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Flushing Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Flushing Financial by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the third quarter worth $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the third quarter worth $145,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFIC opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

