Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.87.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $44.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.55. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $45.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carrier Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after buying an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,577,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

