STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $175,298.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $106,296.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,921.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 704,537 shares of company stock valued at $79,042,446. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $136.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.74. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $138.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 716.51 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

