Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,128 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,121.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 25,194 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 424,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 20,736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $30.74.

