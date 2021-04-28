Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Up to $10.78

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.78, but opened at $11.46. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 1,328 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUVB. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37.

In related news, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 133,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

