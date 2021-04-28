RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Gap Up to $195.93

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $195.93, but opened at $204.88. RBC Bearings shares last traded at $204.88, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $4,382,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $506,800.00. Insiders sold 72,242 shares of company stock worth $13,815,744 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 712,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $35,860,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $19,716,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,943,000 after buying an additional 45,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $7,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.