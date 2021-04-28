PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $562.00

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 562 ($7.34) and last traded at GBX 557.50 ($7.28), with a volume of 228244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 554.50 ($7.24).

PAGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PageGroup from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.58) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 455 ($5.94).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 503.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -309.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75.

In other news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 41,638 shares of PageGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.27), for a total value of £199,862.40 ($261,121.51).

About PageGroup (LON:PAGE)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

