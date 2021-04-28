Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 16,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Shares of MSBI opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $631.52 million, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 9,593 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $278,964.44. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $47,916.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,765 shares in the company, valued at $311,108.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,751 shares of company stock worth $569,431 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.