The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.13

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.13 and last traded at $49.77, with a volume of 989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.45.

Several research analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.39.

Get The AZEK alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion and a PE ratio of 86.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,332 shares of company stock worth $5,155,052.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. CWM LLC lifted its stake in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.