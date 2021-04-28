Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Vantage Towers stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. Vantage Towers has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.