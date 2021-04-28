PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of PostNL in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of TNTFF stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. PostNL has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

