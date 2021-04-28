PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of PostNL in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of TNTFF stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. PostNL has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

