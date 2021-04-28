Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I Sells 191,902 Shares of Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $19,029,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $25,485,743.80.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $10,939,153.60.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $104.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 523.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,457,000 after acquiring an additional 751,266 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,384,000 after acquiring an additional 433,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOUR. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

