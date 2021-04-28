Swiss Re’s (SSREY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SSREY. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.121 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Swiss Re’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.33%.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

