EACO Co. (OTCMKTS:EACO) CEO Glen Ceiley Sells 1,060 Shares

EACO Co. (OTCMKTS:EACO) CEO Glen Ceiley sold 1,060 shares of EACO stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $18,613.60.

OTCMKTS:EACO opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. EACO Co. has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. EACO had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $55.75 million for the quarter.

EACO Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

