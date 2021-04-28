Jonathan B. Perlin Sells 37,305 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $7,462,119.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan B. Perlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of HCA Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $7,674,544.90.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $198.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.54 and its 200 day moving average is $166.61. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $205.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Truist boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

