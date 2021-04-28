Short Interest in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) Increases By 332.2%

Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,700 shares, a growth of 332.2% from the March 31st total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of Gores Holdings V stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.05. Gores Holdings V has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its position in shares of Gores Holdings V by 462.7% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 294,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 242,117 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,200,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,800,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,370,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

