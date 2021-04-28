British Land (LON:BLND) Sets New 52-Week High at $537.00

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 537 ($7.02) and last traded at GBX 531.90 ($6.95), with a volume of 56418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 529.20 ($6.91).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 443.73 ($5.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 512.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 468.13.

In other British Land news, insider Tim Score bought 4,871 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £25,231.78 ($32,965.48).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

