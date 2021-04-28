Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ZRSEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Zur Rose Group stock opened at $377.00 on Tuesday. Zur Rose Group has a 1 year low of $363.80 and a 1 year high of $547.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $408.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.27.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

