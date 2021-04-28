Hanger (HNGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.41. Hanger had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 237.97%. The company had revenue of $277.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.92 million. On average, analysts expect Hanger to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HNGR opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. Hanger has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.52.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HNGR. TheStreet upgraded Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $348,300.00. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

