Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 344.4% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

BMBOY stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

