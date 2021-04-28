Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Short Interest Update

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 301.7% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OIGLF stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Chariot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13.

About Chariot Oil & Gas

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

