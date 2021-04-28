24,496 Shares in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Prelude Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 920.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 574,683 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRLD stock opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.52. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $95.38.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,486.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $604,194.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,198 shares of company stock worth $1,409,631 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prelude Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

