JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 15,043 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,146,000. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,002.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of XLG opened at $313.52 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $214.40 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.01.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.