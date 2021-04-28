JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 28,092 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 157.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 572.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

SMP stock opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $982.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.27.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

