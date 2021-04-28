JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.96 Million Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 227.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,590 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of Franchise Group worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

FRG opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRG. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

