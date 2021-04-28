Kenneth J. Matson Sells 17,000 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $1,751,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,779.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
GL stock opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.13.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Globe Life by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Globe Life by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
GL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.
Globe Life Company Profile
Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.
