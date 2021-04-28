Kenneth J. Matson Sells 17,000 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $1,751,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,779.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GL stock opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Globe Life by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Globe Life by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.