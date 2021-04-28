Black Diamond Group (BDI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Black Diamond Group to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$56.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.00 million.

Shares of BDI opened at C$3.67 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$213.78 million and a P/E ratio of -58.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cormark upped their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$4.10 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

