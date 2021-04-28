Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €55.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.30 ($65.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €47.82 ($56.26).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €47.07 ($55.38) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is €43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion and a PE ratio of 31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a one year high of €49.99 ($58.81).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

