Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €55.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.30 ($65.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €47.82 ($56.26).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €47.07 ($55.38) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is €43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion and a PE ratio of 31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a one year high of €49.99 ($58.81).

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

