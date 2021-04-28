HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €95.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HFG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €84.63 ($99.56).

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €70.14 ($82.52) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €66.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €60.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €30.42 ($35.79) and a fifty-two week high of €77.90 ($91.65).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

