LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €166.30 ($195.65) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LEG Immobilien presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €136.94 ($161.11).

FRA:LEG opened at €116.80 ($137.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €114.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of €118.53. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

