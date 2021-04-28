JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 61,876 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 450.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,876 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CryoLife by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after purchasing an additional 136,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CryoLife by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 61,112 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CryoLife by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CryoLife during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CryoLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRY opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $912.28 million, a PE ratio of -61.37, a PEG ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CryoLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other CryoLife news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $42,799.04. Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $177,981.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,008.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY).

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.