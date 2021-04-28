JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 80,443 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 139.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,443 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.25% of Energy Recovery worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ERII. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,698,000 after purchasing an additional 797,805 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1,969.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 73,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after purchasing an additional 367,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at $1,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ERII shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

In related news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 28,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $514,732.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 9,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $126,599.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,024. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ERII stock opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

